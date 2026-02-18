Bizjack’s 19 help Butler knock off Georgetown 93-89, snap 6-game skid

Finley Bizjack had 19 points and six assists in Butler's 93-89 victory against Georgetown on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Michael Ajayi added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jamie Kaiser Jr. shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-13, 5-11 Big East Conference).

Caleb Williams led the Hoyas (13-13, 5-10) with 16 points. KJ Lewis added 15 points for Georgetown. Julius Halaifonua also had 12 points.

Butler went into halftime ahead of Georgetown 54-45. Ajayi put up 14 points in the half. Butler was outscored by five points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Bizjack led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

