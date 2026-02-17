Big 12 bristles at a respect gap after only TCU makes the NCAA’s initial Top 16

The Big 12 coaches and players don’t feel they are getting the respect they deserve. TCU, Baylor, West Virginia and…

TCU, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech all in The AP Top 25. Yet the conference only had the Horned Frogs in the initial Top 16 reveal by the NCAA last week.

“We don’t have many ranked teams, but every game feels like a ranked opponent, and a ranked matchup,” said TCU guard Olivia Miles, who transferred from Notre Dame this offseason. “So night in, night out, anyone can beat you. You know, we’ve experienced that, obviously, on the road, Utah and Colorado. So it’s tough. But this league is amazing and I think people are finally taking notice, but definitely deserves more respect than it’s getting right now.”

TCU and Baylor are tied atop the standings at 11-3, with West Virginia and Texas Tech a game behind. The Horned Frogs and Bears play to close out the regular season March 1.

“I’ve used the term gauntlet, which a lot of people do in this league. And it’s difficult,” West Virginia coach Mark Kellogg said. “But yeah, to have four fighting with three or four losses, and then some that are still sitting there at five (losses) probably thinking they may have a chance. And I know a lot the teams up there still play each other, so lots of opportunities.”

NET rating

UConn still holds the top spot in the NET ratings Monday ahead of UCLA, South Carolina and Texas. The SEC has eight of the top 20 spots and the Big Ten has seven.

Richmond and North Dakota State are the top mid-major teams, coming in at 39 and 41, respectively.

The NET is just one tool the NCAA selection committee uses to figure out which teams make the NCAA Tournament and where they are seeded. It has predicted the winner pretty accurately since it first was used in 2021. Four of the five national champions were No. 1 in the NET on Selection Sunday.

Games of the week

No. 6 Michigan at No. 13 Iowa, Sunday. A battle for second place in the Big Ten as the Wolverines and Hawkeyes are a game apart in the loss column in the conference standings, trailing UCLA.

No. 7 LSU at No. 17 Mississippi, Thursday. A key SEC matchup with the Tigers looking to rebound from a loss to South Carolina. The Rebels have a busy week with games against Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina this week.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

