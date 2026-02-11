Bethune-Cookman faces Jackson State on 7-game road skid

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-19, 3-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (7-16, 5-6 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-19, 3-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (7-16, 5-6 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will look to end its seven-game road skid when the Wildcats face Jackson State.

The Lady Tigers are 3-6 on their home court. Jackson State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 3-8 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jackson State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.3 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Lady Tigers and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Pegues is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 10.3 points. Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua is averaging 8.8 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Janessa Kelley is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 5.1 points. Daimoni Dorsey is shooting 33.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.