Bethune-Cookman defeats Alabama A&M 85-76

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady had 19 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 85-76 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Heady had five rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (15-13, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Arterio Morris added 15 points while going 7 of 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Quentin Heady had 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Koron Davis led the Bulldogs (16-12, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. James Graham added 18 points and six rebounds for Alabama A&M. P.J. Eason also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

