Berry leads Winthrop against Presbyterian after 21-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-16, 7-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (20-10, 12-3 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Presbyterian after Daylen Berry scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 86-84 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 in home games. Winthrop averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 7-8 in conference games. Presbyterian is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

Winthrop is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Winthrop won 82-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Logan Duncomb led Winthrop with 38 points, and Carl Parrish led Presbyterian with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncomb is averaging 18.4 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Parrish is averaging 15.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

