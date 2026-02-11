Bennett and UC Davis host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (17-6, 12-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-7, 10-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (17-6, 12-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-7, 10-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UCSD after Ryann Bennett scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 59-55 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies are 7-2 on their home court. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 2.3.

The Tritons are 12-1 in Big West play. UCSD is second in the Big West allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

UC Davis scores 68.9 points, 10.0 more per game than the 58.9 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UC Davis allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norris is averaging 12.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Aggies. Bennett is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Erin Condron is averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

