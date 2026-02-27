Bennett and Dayton take down George Washington 68-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 25 points to lead Dayton and Amael L’Etang made two free throws with 17…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 25 points to lead Dayton and Amael L’Etang made two free throws with 17 seconds left as the Flyers took down George Washington 68-66 on Friday.

Bennett shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Flyers (20-9, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Deshayne Montgomery added 11 points while going 4 of 8 from the field. L’Etang had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Rafael Castro led the way for the Revolutionaries (16-13, 7-9) with 16 points and six rebounds. George Washington also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Trey Autry. Jean Aranguren finished with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Dayton went into the half ahead of George Washington 34-31. Bennett scored 14 points in the half. Bennett scored 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

