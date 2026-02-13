Bellarmine visits Austin Peay after Parker’s 39-point game

Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-7 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (18-6, 12-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-7 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (18-6, 12-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Bellarmine after Collin Parker scored 39 points in Austin Peay’s 95-87 win over the Queens Royals.

The Governors are 11-0 in home games. Austin Peay scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Knights are 6-7 in ASUN play. Bellarmine has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Austin Peay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaud Marshall is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Governors. Parker is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is averaging 19.6 points for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 24.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

