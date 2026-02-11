Bellarmine plays Lipscomb on 10-game home skid

Lipscomb Bisons (8-15, 5-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-23, 0-12 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Lipscomb Bisons (8-15, 5-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (2-23, 0-12 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Lipscomb looking to end its 10-game home slide.

The Knights are 1-9 in home games. Bellarmine has a 2-15 record against opponents above .500.

The Bisons are 5-7 in conference play. Lipscomb is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bellarmine is shooting 32.1% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 38.1% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Knights and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Smith is averaging 9.2 points for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 28.6% over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 44.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

