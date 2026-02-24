Bellamy scores 25 in Troy’s 78-59 win against Louisiana

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jerrell Bellamy scored 25 points as Troy beat Louisiana 78-59 on Tuesday night. Bellamy finished 11…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jerrell Bellamy scored 25 points as Troy beat Louisiana 78-59 on Tuesday night.

Bellamy finished 11 of 13 from the field for the Trojans (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference). Thomas Dowd scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Cooper Campbell shot 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaxon Olvera finished with 19 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-20, 7-10). Louisiana also got 12 points from Karris Bilal.

