Baylor hosts Arizona State following Odum’s 23-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-13, 3-10 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Baylor after Moe Odum scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 72-67 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bears have gone 9-5 in home games. Baylor scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 5-8 in conference matchups. Arizona State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Baylor is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is shooting 50.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Odum is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Sun Devils. Massamba Diop is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

