Ball State Cardinals face the Miami (OH) RedHawks, look for 8th straight win

Ball State Cardinals (22-5, 13-1 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (21-5, 12-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State seeks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Miami (OH).

The RedHawks have gone 11-0 in home games. Miami (OH) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 13-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (OH) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 72-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Ilse de Vries led Miami (OH) with 23 points, and Bree Salenbien led Ball State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Tretter is averaging 14.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Amber Scalia is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tessa Towers is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Salenbien is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

