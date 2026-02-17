Ball and No. 5 UConn host Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts Creighton after Solomon Ball scored 20 points in UConn’s 79-75 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies are 13-1 in home games. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Tarris Reed Jr. leads the Huskies with 7.5 boards.

The Bluejays are 7-8 in conference matchups. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.8 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.8.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 10.8 more points per game (76.0) than UConn gives up (65.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 14.7 points for the Huskies. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is averaging 12 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

