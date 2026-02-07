Baker leads Drexel against Monmouth after 24-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (14-7, 7-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-7, 7-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes…

Monmouth Hawks (14-7, 7-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-7, 7-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Monmouth after Amaris Baker scored 24 points in Drexel’s 75-42 victory against the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Dragons have gone 8-2 in home games. Drexel averages 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-3 in conference matchups. Monmouth is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Drexel makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Monmouth averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Hawks meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Evans is averaging 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dragons. Baker is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gigi Gamble is averaging 14.4 points for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.