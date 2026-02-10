Bailey leads Charleston Southern against Gardner-Webb after 26-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 6-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-16, 5-5 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 6-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-16, 5-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Gardner-Webb after Tyonna Bailey scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 88-62 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 6-5 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 61.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 64.0 Gardner-Webb gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amira Ofunniyin is averaging 8.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amina Gray is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Caelan Ellis is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 12.8 points. Bailey is averaging 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

