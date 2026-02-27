Bailey and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers host conference foe Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (13-16, 6-9 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-20, 6-9 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Winthrop Eagles (13-16, 6-9 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-20, 6-9 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Charleston Southern in Big South action Saturday.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-9 at home. Charleston Southern is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 6-9 in conference matchups. Winthrop allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Charleston Southern averages 61.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 67.4 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 65.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 72.2 Charleston Southern allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Winthrop won 63-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Amourie Porter led Winthrop with 17 points, and Tyonna Bailey led Charleston Southern with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Cori Lard is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

