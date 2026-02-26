Bacchus’ 20 lead North Alabama over Bellarmine 73-68

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Donte Bacchus’ 20 points and 13 rebounds helped North Alabama defeat Bellarmine 73-68 on Wednesday night.…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Donte Bacchus’ 20 points and 13 rebounds helped North Alabama defeat Bellarmine 73-68 on Wednesday night.

Dallas Howell scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Lions (9-19, 4-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Corneilous Williams shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jack Karasinski finished with 23 points for the Knights (11-18, 6-11). Bellarmine also got 12 points and two steals from Kenyon Goodin. Brian Waddell also had 11 points.

