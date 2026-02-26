Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong lead UConn to 46th straight win and another 30-win season

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points and had four steals in her final regular-season home game as…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points and had four steals in her final regular-season home game as top-ranked UConn cruised to an 84-52 win over Georgetown on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to 46 games.

Sarah Strong added 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies, who improved to 30-0 for the 10th time in program history. UConn reached the national title game eight times, won seven national titles and finished undefeated seven times in those seasons.

Ashlynn Shade had 12 points, Kayleigh Heckel had 11 points and Blanca Quinonez finished with 10 points and four steals for the Huskies (30-0, 19-0 Big East). The Huskies were presented with the Big East regular-season trophy following the game.

Summer Davis led Georgetown (14-16, 6-13) with 12 points. Khadee Hession added 11 points.

Fudd scored 13 points in the first quarter and Strong had 11 points in the second quarter as the Huskies took a 48-25 lead at halftime. The Huskies scored the first 13 points of the third quarter en route to beating Georgetown for the 42nd time in a row. It was also the 57th consecutive Big East regular-season victory for the Huskies.

Georgetown, which was 1-of-19 from 3-point range in the first meeting this season with the Huskies, took seven of its first 11 shots from behind the 3-point line. The Hoyas had four 3-pointers in the opening 7:55. They missed seven of their final eight 3-point attempts in the first half.

UConn has trailed for just 20:48 in its 15 home games this season. Only once did UConn trail after the first quarter at home. UConn finished 15-0 at home during the regular season. It was the 22nd time in program history that the Huskies had a perfect home record in the regular season.

Up next

Georgetown: Hosts DePaul on Sunday.

UConn: Plays St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

