Army visits Lafayette following McCarthy’s 21-point game

Army Black Knights (11-19, 5-12 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-20, 7-10 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Lafayette after Kevin McCarthy scored 21 points in Army’s 75-73 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Leopards are 5-9 in home games. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 68.7 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Black Knights are 5-12 in conference matchups. Army is 4-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lafayette averages 68.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 77.4 Army allows. Army averages 72.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 74.1 Lafayette gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot League play. Lafayette won the last matchup 63-60 on Feb. 7. Andrew Phillips scored 15 points points to help lead the Leopards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Phillips is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Ryan Curry is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

