Army plays American, aims for 4th straight victory

American Eagles (6-18, 4-9 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (19-5, 10-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army comes into a matchup against American as winners of three consecutive games.

The Black Knights are 9-1 in home games. Army is fourth in the Patriot in rebounding with 29.7 rebounds. Kya Smith leads the Black Knights with 9.5 boards.

The Eagles are 4-9 in Patriot play. American is 1-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Army is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% American allows to opponents. American’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Army has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 11.1 points. Camryn Tade is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Driscoll is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 59.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

