Arkansas visits No. 14 Ole Miss after Robinson’s 21-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-14, 0-10 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-5, 6-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces No. 14 Ole Miss after Emily Robinson scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 75-69 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Rebels have gone 10-0 in home games. Ole Miss scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-10 in SEC play. Arkansas is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Ole Miss makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Arkansas averages 16.1 more points per game (73.3) than Ole Miss gives up (57.2).

The Rebels and Razorbacks meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.4 points for the Razorbacks. Bonnie Deas is averaging 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 65.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

