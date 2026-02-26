Arkansas State faces Louisiana, seeks 4th straight victory

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-20, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-11, 10-7 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-20, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-11, 10-7 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Louisiana.

The Red Wolves have gone 10-4 at home. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 15.6 assists per game led by Chandler Jackson averaging 4.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arkansas State averages 83.2 points, 13.6 more per game than the 69.6 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 62.9 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 77.8 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Arkansas State won 79-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Jackson led Arkansas State with 31 points, and Jaxon Olvera led Louisiana with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon is averaging 13.1 points for the Red Wolves. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dorian Finister is averaging 14.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dariyus Woodson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

