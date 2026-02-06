Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions face the Alcorn State Braves on 3-game win streak

Alcorn State Braves (4-17, 3-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-13, 6-3 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (4-17, 3-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-13, 6-3 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the Golden Lions take on Alcorn State.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-2 at home. UAPB has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves are 3-6 in SWAC play. Alcorn State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAPB averages 77.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 84.2 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

The Golden Lions and Braves meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.