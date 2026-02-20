Appalachian State visits JMU following Robinson’s 30-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-15, 4-11 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (20-8, 11-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-15, 4-11 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (20-8, 11-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Appalachian State after Bree Robinson scored 30 points in JMU’s 87-53 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Dukes have gone 11-3 at home. JMU averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 4-11 in conference play. Appalachian State is third in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per game led by Emma Smith averaging 3.6.

JMU makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Appalachian State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. JMU won 60-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Ashanti Barnes-Williams led JMU with 15 points, and Smith led Appalachian State with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dukes. Robinson is averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and three steals over the past 10 games.

Daisia Mitchell is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.7 points for the Mountaineers. Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

