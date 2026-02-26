Appalachian State Mountaineers face the Old Dominion Monarchs on 3-game slide

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-13, 8-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-17, 4-13 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-13, 8-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-17, 4-13 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State looks to end its three-game slide when the Mountaineers play Old Dominion.

The Mountaineers are 8-6 on their home court. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Smith averaging 4.4.

The Monarchs are 8-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Appalachian State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion scores 8.5 more points per game (69.3) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (60.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion won the last matchup 65-54 on Jan. 14. En’Dya Buford scored 18 points to help lead the Monarchs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 10.7 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Mountaineers. Daisia Mitchell is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 34.0% over the past 10 games.

Simaru Fields is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Monarchs. Buford is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

