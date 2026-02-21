Angel Montas scores 30 as UMass-Lowell takes down Binghamton 92-79

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas scored 30 points as UMass-Lowell beat Binghamton 92-79 on Saturday. Montas added five rebounds…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas scored 30 points as UMass-Lowell beat Binghamton 92-79 on Saturday.

Montas added five rebounds for the River Hawks (13-15, 8-5 America East Conference). Austin Green scored 20 points and added 13 rebounds. Shawn Simmons II shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Wes Peterson led the way for the Bearcats (6-23, 2-12) with 21 points. Binghamton also got 19 points from Zyier Beverly. Jeremiah Quigley finished with 14 points and 11 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

