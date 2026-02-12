Andrews leads Boise State against UNLV

UNLV Rebels (12-12, 7-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-9, 7-6 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (12-12, 7-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-9, 7-6 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts UNLV after Dylan Andrews scored 33 points in Boise State’s 91-90 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos have gone 9-3 at home. Boise State is seventh in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 2.0.

The Rebels are 7-6 in conference matchups. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Boise State scores 79.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 78.6 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Rebels face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is shooting 53.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Broncos. Andrews is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

