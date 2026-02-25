Anderson leads North Dakota State against St. Thomas after 20-point performance

North Dakota State Bison (23-6, 13-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (21-8, 10-4 Summit League) Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

North Dakota State Bison (23-6, 13-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (21-8, 10-4 Summit League)

Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces St. Thomas after Treyson Anderson scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 95-59 victory over the UMKC Roos.

The Tommies have gone 12-1 in home games. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League with 17.0 assists per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 4.3.

The Bison are 13-1 in conference matchups. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 4.3.

St. Thomas averages 83.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 70.4 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. North Dakota State won the last matchup 68-65 on Jan. 17. Carson scored 16 points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 17.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Noah Feddersen is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

