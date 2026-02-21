Anderson has 20 in North Dakota State’s 95-59 win over Kansas City

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson had 20 points in North Dakota State’s 95-59 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson had 20 points in North Dakota State’s 95-59 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

Anderson also had 11 rebounds for the Bison (23-6, 13-1 Summit League). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Noah Feddersen finished with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Kasheem Grady II came off the bench and led the Roos (4-24, 1-13) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. The loss extended the Roos’ losing streak to 12 in a row.

