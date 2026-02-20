Anderson and the Texas State Bobcats host conference foe South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (9-17, 2-13 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-17, 2-13 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Texas State and South Alabama meet on Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 7-7 in home games. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Anderson averaging 5.2.

The Jaguars are 2-13 against conference opponents. South Alabama is 0-4 in one-possession games.

Texas State’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas State won 69-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Saniya Burks led Texas State with 21 points, and Amyah Sutton led South Alabama with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burks is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bobcats. Anderson is averaging 15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Sutton is shooting 33.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

