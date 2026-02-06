Ames and Cal host No. 20 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (19-4, 9-1 ACC) at California Golden Bears (17-6, 5-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (19-4, 9-1 ACC) at California Golden Bears (17-6, 5-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts No. 20 Clemson after Dai Dai Ames scored 29 points in Cal’s 90-85 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Golden Bears are 14-2 in home games. Cal scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.3.

Cal averages 78.8 points, 14.3 more per game than the 64.5 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ames is averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Bears. Justin Pippen is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Davidson is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

