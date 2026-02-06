Ament leads No. 25 Tennessee against Kentucky after 28-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (16-6, 6-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (16-6, 6-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Tennessee faces Kentucky after Nate Ament scored 28 points in Tennessee’s 84-66 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 12-2 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC in team defense, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Volunteers are 6-3 in conference games. Tennessee averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Kentucky’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.