Allen’s 34 lead Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 76-59

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen scored 34 points as Green Bay beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-59 on Thursday.…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen scored 34 points as Green Bay beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-59 on Thursday.

Allen also added five rebounds for the Phoenix (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League). Marcus Hall added 15 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line along with five rebounds. CJ O’Hara shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Corey Hadnot II finished with 16 points for the Mastodons (14-12, 8-7). Deangelo Elisee added 10 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Mikale Stevenson finished with eight points.

It was 42-23 at the half for the Phoenix after a 12-0 run to start the game. It never got closer than that.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.