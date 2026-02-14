Allen leads Green Bay against Milwaukee

Green Bay Phoenix (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Milwaukee after Justin Allen scored 34 points in Green Bay’s 76-59 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Panthers are 6-6 on their home court. Milwaukee is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Phoenix have gone 10-6 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League with 13.7 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 5.4.

Milwaukee is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 75.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 79.8 Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Phoenix meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Panthers. Aaron Franklin is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ruedinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. CJ O’Hara is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

