Alcorn State hosts Jackson State following Ruffin’s 28-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-19, 5-8 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Alcorn State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 28 points in Jackson State’s 91-86 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Braves are 3-3 in home games. Alcorn State has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-5 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Alcorn State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Alcorn State gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Jackson State won the last matchup 89-86 on Jan. 3. Ruffin scored 31 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.5 points for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ruffin is averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

