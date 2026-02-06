Alcorn State Braves face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, aim for 8th straight victory

Alcorn State Braves (12-9, 9-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-12, 5-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (12-9, 9-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-12, 5-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against UAPB.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 on their home court. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Briontanay Marshall leads the Golden Lions with 5.1 boards.

The Braves are 9-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Kiarra Henderson averaging 4.6.

UAPB’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The Golden Lions and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indiya Bowen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Nakia Cheatham is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Henderson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 57.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

