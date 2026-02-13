Alabama plays South Carolina after Wrightsell’s 21-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-13, 2-9 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-7, 7-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-13, 2-9 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-7, 7-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama faces South Carolina after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 21 points in Alabama’s 93-74 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-3 in home games. Alabama is second in college basketball averaging 91.9 points and is shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 2-9 in SEC play. South Carolina averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 5-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alabama is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% South Carolina allows to opponents. South Carolina averages 76.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 83.0 Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is shooting 50.4% and averaging 21.4 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Elijah Strong is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

