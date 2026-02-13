Alabama A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State, aims for 9th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-18, 3-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-9, 11-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-18, 3-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-9, 11-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Mississippi Valley State.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Alabama A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Jaida Belton paces the Bulldogs with 6.9 boards.

The Devilettes are 3-8 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Devilettes meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Maori Davenport is shooting 61.7% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Janiya Jones is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, while averaging 6.6 points. Sydnei Marshall is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 64.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points per game.

Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

