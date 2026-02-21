Ajayi puts up 24 in Butler’s 80-75 win against Xavier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 24 points in Butler’s 80-75 win against Xavier on Saturday. Ajayi also added nine…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 24 points in Butler’s 80-75 win against Xavier on Saturday.

Ajayi also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 6-11 Big East Conference). Yohan Traore shot 5 of 5 from the field and 11 for 13 from the line to add 21 points. Finley Bizjack shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Tre Carroll led the Musketeers (13-14, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Malik Moore added 20 points for Xavier. Jovan Milicevic also had 10 points.

Butler went into the half ahead of Xavier 47-28. Ajayi put up 13 points in the half. Ajayi led Butler with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 14 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

