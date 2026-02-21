Agbim, Yessoufou help Baylor end four-game skid with 73-68 victory over Arizona State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Obi Agbim and Tounde Yessoufou scored 16 points apiece to propel Baylor to a 73-68 victory…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Obi Agbim and Tounde Yessoufou scored 16 points apiece to propel Baylor to a 73-68 victory over Arizona State on Saturday, ending the Bears’ four-game skid.

Agbim made 6 of 8 shots and hit three of his four 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help the Bears (14-13, 4-10 Big 12 Conference) prevail. Yessoufou hit 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers. Isaac Williams totaled 14 points and five assists, while Cameron Carr scored 13 with four assists.

Anthony “Pig” Johnson had 20 points to pace the Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9). He made 6 of 11 shots and 8 of 10 free throws off the bench. Maurice Odum added 13 points, and Massamba Diop and reserve Allen Mukeba each scored 10.

Odum hit a 3-pointer and Johnson made four free throws in a span of 27 seconds to put the Sun Devils up 35-27 with three minutes left in the first half and the eight-point advantage held at halftime, 40-32.

Michael Rataj buried a 3-pointer and Williams hit a jumper to cap a 14-4 run to begin the second half as Baylor took a 46-44 lead. It was a one-possession game until Odum hit from distance to put the Sun Devils up 57-53 with 7:50 remaining.

Agbim’s 3-pointer gave Baylor a 60-59 lead with five minutes left. Carr hit a jumper and Agbim added another 3 to push the lead to five with 2:31 to go. Johnson made four free throws and Odum scored off a Johnson steal to cut it to 68-67, but Agbim answered with another 3 and Baylor held on.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts No. 4 Arizona on Tuesday.

Arizona State: At TCU on Tuesday.

