Acuff leads No. 21 Arkansas against Auburn after 28-point outing

Auburn Tigers (14-10, 5-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-6, 8-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas plays Auburn after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 28 points in Arkansas’ 91-62 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Razorbacks have gone 12-1 at home. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Arkansas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 7.8 more points per game (84.3) than Arkansas allows (76.5).

The Razorbacks and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KeShawn Murphy is averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

