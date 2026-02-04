Abidde leads Albany (NY) against Bryant after 20-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-16, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-15, 3-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-16, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-15, 3-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on Bryant after Isaac Abidde scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 68-65 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 in home games. Bryant is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Great Danes are 3-5 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Bryant’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 72.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 71.4 Bryant allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Aaron Davis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amir Lindsey is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

