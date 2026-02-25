Aalsma and the Drake Bulldogs take on conference foe Evansville

Drake Bulldogs (8-18, 7-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-20, 5-11 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (8-18, 7-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-20, 5-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Drake in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-7 at home. Evansville is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 7-9 in conference matchups. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Evansville is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Evansville allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Drake won the last meeting 97-82 on Jan. 24. Abbie Aalsma scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Snyder is averaging 3.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aalsma is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

