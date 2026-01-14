Xavier wins 89-75 over Butler

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Carroll’s 29 points, nine rebounds and five blocks helped Xavier defeat Butler 89-75 on Wednesday night.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Carroll’s 29 points, nine rebounds and five blocks helped Xavier defeat Butler 89-75 on Wednesday night.

Malik Moore added 15 points, nine assists and five rebounds while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Filip Borovicanin had 14 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Michael Ajayi led the Bulldogs (10-7, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Butler also got 14 points from Yame Butler. Yohan Traore also put up 14 points and two blocks.

Xavier took the lead 30 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Carroll led the Bulldogs with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-36 at the break. Carroll scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Xavier went on to secure a victory, outscoring Butler by six points in the second half.

