Wofford secures 80-77 victory against Mercer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes had 27 points in Wofford’s 80-77 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

Holmes added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Terriers (14-7, 6-2 Southern Conference). Nils Machowski scored 18 points and brought in five rebounds. Chace Watley shot 4 of 13 from the field and went 4 of 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Baraka Okojie finished with 27 points and eight assists for the Bears (13-8, 5-3). Connor Serven added 14 points and two steals for Mercer. Brady Shoulders finished with 12 points and two steals. The loss snapped the Bears’ five-game winning streak.

