Williams leads Baylor against Cincinnati after 21-point showing

Baylor Bears (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-10, 2-5 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Cincinnati after Isaac Williams scored 21 points in Baylor’s 97-90 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 7.9.

The Bears are 1-6 in conference games. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 with 16.6 assists per game led by Obi Agbim averaging 3.3.

Cincinnati’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 54.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bearcats. Jalen Celestine is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Agbim is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 84.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

