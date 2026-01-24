Williams has 22 and 11 rebounds in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 79-71 win against Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sheldon Williams’ 22 points and 11 rebounds helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Incarnate Word 79-71 on Saturday.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sheldon Williams’ 22 points and 11 rebounds helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Incarnate Word 79-71 on Saturday.

Nick Shogbonyo scored 20 points while going 4 of 9 and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (11-9, 7-4 Southland Conference). Leo Torbor had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Tahj Staveskie finished with 25 points and four assists for the Cardinals (9-11, 4-7). Davion Bailey added 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Incarnate Word. Harrison Reede finished with 12 points.

