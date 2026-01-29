Williams has 21, Lindenwood knocks off Southern Indiana 73-60

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dontrez Williams’ 21 points helped Lindenwood defeat Southern Indiana 73-60 on Thursday night. Williams also contributed…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dontrez Williams’ 21 points helped Lindenwood defeat Southern Indiana 73-60 on Thursday night.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Lions (13-9, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Anias Futrell scored 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Milos Nenadic had 18 points and went 8 of 19 from the field.

The Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-9) were led by Amaree Brown, who posted 22 points. Southern Indiana also got 10 points and two steals from Cardell Bailey. Tolu Samuels had 15 rebounds.

