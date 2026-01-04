Will Johnston scores 20 to lead Richmond past Fordham 83-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Johnston scored 20 points — all in the second half — to help Richmond beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Johnston scored 20 points — all in the second half — to help Richmond beat Fordham 83-75 on Sunday.

Johnston added six rebounds and six assists for the Spiders (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Lopez added 16 points and three steals. Mike Walz went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Rams (9-6, 0-2) were led by Dejour Reaves with 19 points and five assists. Rikus Schulte added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Christian Henry pitched in with 13 points and five assists.

Richmond entered halftime up 33-28. Walz paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Johnston’s big second half helped Richmond close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

