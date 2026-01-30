Wilkinson leads South Dakota State against Oral Roberts after 24-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-18, 0-8 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-18, 0-8 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-12, 3-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts after Damon Wilkinson scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 80-71 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 7-1 in home games. South Dakota State is second in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-8 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks eighth in the Summit League shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

South Dakota State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is averaging 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ty Harper is averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Ofri Naveh is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

